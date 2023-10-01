Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 111 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 425.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $272,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

TRV stock opened at $163.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

