Veracity Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,416 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

NYSE ORCL opened at $105.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

