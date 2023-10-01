Veracity Capital LLC Buys 66 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWD stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

