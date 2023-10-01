Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,434 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

