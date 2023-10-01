Veracity Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.