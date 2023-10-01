Veracity Capital LLC Has $267,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.99. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $158.17 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

