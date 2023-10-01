Veracity Capital LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

