Veracity Capital LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

BAH stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,838 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

