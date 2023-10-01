Veracity Capital LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

BAC stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

