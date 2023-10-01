Veracity Capital LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $506.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.