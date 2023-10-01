Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

