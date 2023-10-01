Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $2.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

