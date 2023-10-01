Veracity Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI opened at $212.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.46. The company has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

