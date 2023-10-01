Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.60.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $458.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.94.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

