Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,090,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,870,842. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.