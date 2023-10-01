Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,000 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $155.87 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $176.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

