Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,772,000 after buying an additional 362,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,424,000 after buying an additional 167,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE TS opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

