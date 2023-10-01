Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.
Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International
In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
