Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.49. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $40.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.