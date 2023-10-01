Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,328,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,944 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.96 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 4.47.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock valued at $323,964,402. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.