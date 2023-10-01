Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.