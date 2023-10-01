Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

