Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter valued at $22,194,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 36.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $9,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $9,100,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $8,954,000.

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

