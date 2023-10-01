Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $248.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.48.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 36.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.