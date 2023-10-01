Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.
Vontier Stock Down 0.5 %
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Vontier Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
