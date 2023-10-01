voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VJET. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.44. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

