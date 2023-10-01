Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00011484 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $87.86 million and $4.01 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,230.48 or 1.00017815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002333 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.0939185 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,316,177.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

