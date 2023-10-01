Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 2.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.13.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

