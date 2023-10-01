Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555,615.47

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $555,615.47 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,153,897 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

