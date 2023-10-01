Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

WBD stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

