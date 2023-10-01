Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 80,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

