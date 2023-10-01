Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 7.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

View Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.