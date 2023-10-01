Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Watts Water Technologies worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WTS stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.82. 149,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,203. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

