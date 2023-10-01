WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,374.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 343,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 339,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,307,000 after purchasing an additional 234,506 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

