Well Done LLC Buys 535 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 155,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. 1,007,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

