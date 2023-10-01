Well Done LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ESGV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. 221,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

