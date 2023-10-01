Well Done LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

