Well Done LLC Invests $314,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 1,771,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

