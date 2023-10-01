Well Done LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. 510,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

