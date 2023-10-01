Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for approximately 3.3% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.23% of Gentex worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gentex Stock Performance
GNTX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,165. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gentex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.
About Gentex
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
