Well Done LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,207,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,779. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

