Well Done LLC Sells 720 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,449. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $884.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

