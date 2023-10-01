Well Done LLC Sells 967 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 1.10% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after buying an additional 515,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 126,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524. The firm has a market cap of $371.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.