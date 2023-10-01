Well Done LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. 1,778,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,250. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,933.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

