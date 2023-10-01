Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,273,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 805,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.