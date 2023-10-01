White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Holdings Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 2.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.19% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $184,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM traded down $24.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,495.69. 14,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,276.05 and a 1-year high of $1,617.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,554.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,459.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

