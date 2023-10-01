Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $268.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.06. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 10.71%.

In other news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,352 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $57,554.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,112.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,352 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $57,554.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,112.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 2,726 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $118,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,616,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,488 shares of company stock worth $194,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

