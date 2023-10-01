X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:XYF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $196.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

X Financial Dividend Announcement

X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 27.89%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 6%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Featured Stories

