XPO (NYSE:XPO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.87.
XPO Price Performance
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after buying an additional 1,919,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
