YETI’s (YETI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

YETI opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of YETI by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,585,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 245,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in YETI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after acquiring an additional 479,285 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

